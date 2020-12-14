Siena women pause activities after opening the season

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Women’s Basketball has paused team activities following a positive COVID-19 test result stemming from the program’s Tier 1 personnel. This weekend’s games at Canisius scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been postponed.

The top priority of Siena College throughout this pandemic has been the health and safety of the entire campus community. Siena has notified the Albany County Department of Health, and is in adherence with New York State and the College’s COVID-19 protocols. The individual who tested positive has been isolated, and appropriate Tier 1 contacts have been quarantined.



Siena Athletics has maintained strict compliance with NCAA and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference adopted COVID-19 guidance, as well as local Department of Health protocols.