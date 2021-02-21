Siena uses late run to beat Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, Conn. (NEWS10) — Senior Rayshel Brown put together a game to remember on Sunday evening, as her game-winning go-ahead layup with 14 seconds to play put the Saints in position to take a 63-60 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats on the road. After struggling in the fourth quarter in their matchup on Wednesday afternoon, the Siena Saints flipped the script and made the final frame their best 10 minutes of the game. They would hold the Bobcats to just eight points and scoreless over the final 3:22 of the game.

The win is the Saints’ second win over the Bobcats in as many years, and the eight points allowed in the fourth quarter is the fewest points allowed in any quarter this season for Siena. The Saints would score the final six points of the game, going on a 6-0 run over the final 3:22 to snag the win.

Brown would lead the charge with a 15 point, four assist, two steal game, which included a perfect 4-for-4 start from the floor in the first quarter. Graduate student Isis Young put up a game-high 19 points as she hit five three pointers and sealed the game with a pair of makes from the charity stripe with six seconds to play. Junior Amari Anthony also finished in double-digits, going for 12 points and seven rebounds. The Saints would shoot 45.1 percent from the field, setting a new season-high that tops their 44 percent effort on Wednesday.

The Bobcats got an 18 point night from Rose Caverley, who also added five assists to her 7-for-12 shooting night that included four three pointers. Mackenzie DeWees also tossed in 18 points and snagged eight rebounds. While only having seven points, Mikayla Morris would be strong on the boards for the Bobcats with 15 rebounds, nine of which came on the offensive end.

Siena brought the baskets early and often, as Young started the parade with a three off the bat. The Saints would build up to as much as a nine point lead in the first quarter, getting there with a three-pointer from junior Margo Peterson with 1:06 to play in the quarter. The Green and Gold continued the momentum into the second quarter, as the maintained a lead into the locker room at the half. Despite Quinnipiac pulling close by as much as a single point, a Young three pointer with 14 seconds to play in the half gave Siena a five-point margin at the halfway mark.

Siena opened their lead back out to as many as eight points to begin the third, as Brown hit a pair of free throws to make the score 41-33 with 8:25 to play. Then, Quinnipiac used a 15-0 run until junior Lala Watts broke the streak with 2:50 to play in the quarter. The run gave the Bobcats a seven point lead before the Watts bucket, their largest lead of the game. They would hold the lead through the end of the third, holding a four point lead at 52-48.

In the fourth, the game would turn into a defensive battle after Young quickly made it a one point game with a three-pointer just seconds into the frame. Each side only mustered one bucket apiece until the 5:48 mark as Peterson hit her second and final three-pointer of the game to give Siena a two-point, 56-54 lead. Both sides would battle to the 3:22 mark, as Caverley hit a jumper for the Bobcats to give Quinnipiac a 60-57 lead.

That would be the end of the scoring for Quinnipiac, as Siena would get back within a point as Young hit a jumper with just 53 seconds to play. After a foul, DeWees would go to the free throw line for Quinnipiac with a chance to make it a three-point game. She would miss both, giving Siena a chance. It would be a double-handoff from Young, to Anthony, and finally to Brown who drove to the hoop and made the basket with 14 seconds to play to give Siena the 61-60 lead.

In the ensuing possession, senior Marilena Gerostergiou would come through in the clutch, drawing a charge to give Siena the ball back with just 11 seconds to play. Needing to foul, Quinnipiac would get Young to the line, and she knocked down both to give Siena the 63-60 lead. Quinnipiac would miss their three point attempt to tie on the other side of the floor, giving the Saints the victory.

Siena forced Quinnipiac into 16 turnovers, leading to 15 points off of turnovers. The Green and Gold outdueled the Bobcats in the paint 24-22, as well as outscoring Quinnipiac on the fast break 10-9. Siena would hold Quinnipiac to just 39.3 percent from the floor, and a 33.3 percent clip from long distance.

The Saints will return to action this Wednesday, Feb. 24 as they once again head to West Long Branch, New Jersey to take on the Monmouth Hawks. Tip-off on the Jersey Shore is set for 7 PM, as they Saints fell to the Hawks in their first meeting this season 61-60. The Saints matched up with only six available players for the contest.