Siena sweeps Iona, moves into a tie for first place in MAAC

BALTIMORE, M.D. —

Opening up its first of a two-game road swing, the University at Albany women's basketball team fell to UMBC on Wednesday by a score of 54-44.

The Retrievers and Great Danes traded points for the beginning of the contest, but UMBC outscored UAlbany 15-3 in the second quarter, and didn't look back for the remainder of the game. Haegerstrand notched her first career double-double, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.

The Retrievers got off to a quick 2-0 lead, but Haegerstrand responded back with a jumper to tie the contest up at the 5:48 mark. The teams traded baskets for the remainder of the quarter, with neither going up by more than four points. UMBC took a 8-4 lead with 3:17 remaining, but a jumper by Haegerstrand and a three pointer by Patricia Conroy gave UAlbany a 9-8 lead. UMBC regained the lead briefly, but a jumper by Khepera Stokes at the buzzer gave the Great Danes a 11-10 lead heading into the second.

UMBC got off to a strong start to begin the second, highlighted by back-to-back three pointers by a Tej'jyah Oliver. The Retrievers continued their scoring for the remainder of the quarter, with a 13-0 run. An Izzy Om three-pointer ended the Retriever scoring, and eventually trimmed the UMBC lead to 25-14 heading into halftime.

The Retrievers increased their lead to 27-15 with a quick jumper to start the third. Haegerstand drew a foul, and converted on one of her free throws to trim the UMBC lead, but the Retrievers responded back with a jumper to have a 29-15 lead at the 9:02 mark. Alexi Schecter notched her field points of the contest with a layup, but UMBC answered right back with a layup of their own at the 8:05 mark. A back and forth trend remained for the rest of the quarter, but the Retrievers continued to keep up a lead by double digits. The Retrievers extended their lead to 41-24 at the 1:31 mark, tallying their largest lead of the contest at 17. Haegerstrand chipped into the UMBC advantage with a jumper and converted on free throws, but the Retrievers eventually took a commanding 45-28 lead heading into the fourth.

In the fourth, UMBC started off the quarter with layup to extend the team's lead to 47-28. Amanda Kantzy responded with a jumper to chip into the lead, but the Retrievers continued to answer right back. UMBC continued to remain ahead for the remainder of the quarter, and eventually held on for the win.

Next The Great Danes will head to New Hampshire on Saturday, February 22. Tip-off from Lundholm Gymnasium is slated for 1 pm.