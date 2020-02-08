Siena stays perfect at home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Seniors Dawson DiPietro and Hugh McGing combined for five points to lead the Western Michigan University men's hockey team to an 8-4 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), on Friday night at Lawson Ice Arena. With the win, the Broncos improve to 13-10-4, while the Engineers drop to 12-13-2.

McGing (Chicago, IL/Cedar Rapids RoughRiders) opened the scoring for Western Michigan at 9:15 of the first period, when he ripped home a one-timer from the middle of the right circle. Taking a cross-ice feed from classmate Cam Lee (Ferguson's Cove, NS/Green Bay Gamblers), McGing beat RPI junior netminder Alec Calvaruso (Linovia, MI/Sioux Falls Stampede) high, glove side for his sixth goal of the season. The power play tally also drew an assist from DiPietro (Medina, OH/Janesville Jets).

The Broncos made it 2-0 at 15:31 on a rebound goal from senior Wade Allison (Myrtle, MB/Tri-City Storm). A shot from the left by DiPietro was kicked out by the left pad of Calvaruso, but Allison was there to tap home the loose puck for his eighth of the season. Senior blueliner Kale Bennett (St. Louis, MO/Nanaimo Clippers) collected the second helper on the play.

RPI got on the board at 8:29 of the second period, with freshman Tristan Ashbrook (Mantisique, MI/Lincoln Stars) taking advantage of a Broncos giveaway at the left side of the net to score the first of his two goals on the nice.

DiPietro answered 35 seconds later, pushing the Western Michigan lead back to two goals (3-1). Helpers on the DiPietro's ninth of the season went to junior Austin Rueschhoff (Wentzeville, MO/Dubuque Fighting Saints) and sophomore Mattias Samuelsson (Voorhees, NJ/USNDTP U-18).

Ashbrook then stuck home a power play goal at 12:09 to draw back to within 3-2. Senior Mike Gornall (Irwin, PA/Topeka Roadrunners) worked the puck to sophomore Ottoville Leppanen (Espoo, Finland/Espoo Blues U20) in the left corner, before he found Ashbrook in front the tally – his seventh goal of the year.

McGing then potted his second of the night, off a feed from sophomore Rhett Kingston (Black Diamond, AB/Salmon Arm Silverbacks) to give the Broncos back their two-goal cushion at 4-2, with just over six minutes to play in the middle frame.

Western Michigan then made it 5-2 only 36 seconds later on a shot by junior Josh Passolt (Hayward, WI/Sioux Falls Stampede), who netted his fifth goal of the season from sophomore Drew Worrad (Birr, ON/Steinbach Pistons) and freshman Ronnie Attard (White Lake, MI/Tri-City Storm).

A drive from the right point by RPI freshman Mason Klee (Morrison, CO/Sioux Falls Stamede) made it a 5-3 game at 15:38 of the second. Seniors Todd Burgess (Phoenix, AZ/Fairbanks Ice Dogs) and Jake Marrello (Slingerlands, NY/PAL Jr. Islanders) collected the assists on Klee's first collegiate tally.

Two Broncos goals – just 19 seconds apart – made it a 7-3 game with 1:30 to play in the second stanza. Rueschhoff picked out the top right corner of the net, before a wrap-around goal from Kingston chased Calvaruso from the game.

Burgess opened the scoring in the third period to draw the Engineers to within 7-4. Breaking into the Western zone on a 3-on-1, sophomore Ture Linden (Great Falls, VA/Lone Star Brahmas) found Burgess at the right post for the tap-in goal – his sixth of the campaign. Senior Chase Zieky (Avon, CT/Salmon Arm Silverbacks) was credited with his 12th assist on the marker.

Worrad capped the scoring at 12:24 of the third, when he beat RPI junior goaltender Linden Marshall (Victoria, BC/Trail Smoke Eaters) for his sixth of the season. Senior blueliner Cam Lee (Ferguson's Cave, NS/Green Bay Gamblers) and junior Ethen Frank (Lincoln Stars) had the assists.

Bussi (13-10-3) finished with 29 saves, while Calvaruso (0-3-1) had 16. Marshall had 13 saves in relief over the final 21:30.

Both teams are back in action tomorrow night for game two of the weekend series with puck drop scheduled for 7:05pm