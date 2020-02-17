Interactive Radar

Siena stays perfect at home with win over Manhattan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena improved to 12-0 at the TU this season with a 65-52 win over Manhattan. The Saints led the entire forty minutes, over their last five home games they have trailed for a total of 23 seconds.

Pauly Paulicap cut the lead to 1 with 9:22 remaining however Siena finished the contest on a 14-2 run securing the victory. They are sitting in second place at 9-5 in the MAAC a half game behind Saint Peter’s.

Manny Camper recorded a double double with 16 points and 13 rebounds while Jalen Pickett and Sammy Friday IV each added 10. Friday tied a season high in points.

Siena is back in action Wednesday against Iona.

