LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena basketball star and Guilderland native Andrew Platek served Latham guests at Dunkin’ ahead of an upcoming rivalry game.

Platek served Dunkin’ guests by filling drive-thru orders and working the front counter ahead of the Saints’ highly anticipated Gold Rush game against archrival Iona on Friday. To thank his fans for their support, Platek handed out a free hot chocolate to those who were dressed in Siena green and gold.

Dunkin’ is honoring Platek by featuring his favorite drink, a small hot chocolate, at Dunkin’ restaurants throughout the Capital Region.