Siena shines on senior night, clinches at least a share of MAAC regular season title

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Elijah Burns was a bright light on senior night, scoring 24 points and securing 10 rebounds to lead Siena to the 77-55 win over Niagara. The win capped of a perfect 14-0 home record at the Times Union Center this season and clinched at least a share of the MAAC regular season title.

The Saints held a three-point lead at the half, and blew it open with a 25-4 run to open the second. Jalen Pickett also had a double-double with 10 points and 12 assists. Sammy Friday IV scored six points in 12 minutes. The senior got the start along with walk-on Ben Diamond, who started his first collegiate game. The Shaker graduate and former manager logged three minutes. He went 0-2 from the floor.

Graduate Matt Hein was also honored in the pregame ceremony, but he was sidelined for the game after undergoing an appendectomy on Monday.

The Saints, who hold a half-game lead in the conference, could clinch the MAAC regular season title outright and a No. 1 seed in the MAAC tournament with a win at Monmouth on Friday or a Saint Peter’s loss. The Peacocks hold the tiebreaker over Siena.

