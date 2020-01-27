Siena runs past Quinnipiac

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Times Union Center has been kind to Siena this season and it stayed that way on Sunday afternoon. The Saints beat Quinnipiac 84-61, it was their largest margin of victory this season.
Jalen Pickett scored a game high 25 points 18 of which came in the second half. The Sophomore scored 14 consecutive at one point the final 20 minutes. Elijah Burns and Manny Camper added 19 points as well.
The nine straight victories matches the program’s longest home winning streak in a decade.