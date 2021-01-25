Siena releases 2021 baseball schedule

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Baseball is set to make its return to the diamond this spring with a 40-game conference-only schedule. The Saints are slated to commence play the final weekend of March, when they host Niagara Mar. 27-28 at Connors Park.

“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to have a baseball season,” said head coach Tony Rossi, who enters his 52nd season at the helm. “While not a traditional schedule, we’re looking forward to getting started. The team worked hard in an abbreviated fall under real tough circumstances. The administration and the conference have done an outstanding job of trying to keep our student athletes safe while getting them on the field. Our team and coaching staff are ready and raring to go!”

Due to COVID-19 limitations, all Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference baseball teams will play a 40-game league-only schedule this spring. Siena is set to play nine weekend series featuring four games consisting of two doubleheaders. Games will feature a 7-9-7-9 innings format, however, should the first game of the day go to extra innings, the second game of the doubleheader would revert to a seven-inning contest.

Each team will also play two midweek doubleheaders vs. their natural rival, with the Saints slated to travel to Marist for a pair of doubleheaders on Apr. 7 and Apr. 14. Additionally, the MAAC has scheduled COVID-19 Make-Up dates Apr. 20-21, Apr. 27-28, May 4-5, May 11-12, and May 18-19 to allow for the opportunity to reschedule games impacted by the pandemic.

Following their season-opening four-game weekend doubleheader vs. Niagara Mar. 27-28, Siena is also set to host Manhattan (Apr. 17-18), Saint Peter’s (Apr. 24-25), Iona (May 15-16), and Rider (May 22-23) at Connors Park this spring. All home games this spring are scheduled to be played on Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition to their pair of separate midweek doubleheaders at Marist Apr. 7 and Apr. 14, the Saints are also slated to travel to Monmouth (Apr. 2-3), Quinnipiac (Apr. 10-11), Fairfield (May 1-2), and Canisius (May 8-9) in MAAC road action this spring.

This season’s MAAC Championships are set to be conducted May 27-30, and feature an abbreviated field composed of the top-four finishers from the regular season. A yet-to-be-determined neutral site will serve as the host for the Tournament.