Siena reacts to being named MAAC champions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday the conference officially crowned Siena as the MAAC Tournament champions. The league bylaws state that in the event the championship gets cancelled the NCAA automatic bid goes to the highest remaining seed.

This would be the Saints sixth MAAC title but the announcement didn’t serve as any extra validation for this group.

“Really no reaction to it we knew once we were regular season champions we knew we were the number one seed we didn’t have to worry about any tie breakers,” said Head Coach Carmen Maciariello.

Point guard Jalen Pickett echoed that sentiment.

“We definitely wanted to win it outright and you know cut down the nets hang a banner the traditional way that’s something we always looked forward to throughout the season and we talked about so you know we kind of got robbed off that.”

Pickett said what this recognition does for Siena is make sure this team is not forgotten.

“Everybody knows you know we worked hard I mean it’s good for our seniors cause they’re not going to get the chance to come back so I mean this is something they can remember our season by.”