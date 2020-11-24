Siena ranked 21st in College Insider mid-major poll

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y (NEWS10) — Fresh off the program’s most successful season in a decade, and primed to take the next step this winter, Siena Basketball is garnering some national attention. The Saints have been ranked 21st in the College Insider Preseason Mid-Major Top-25 Poll.

Siena earns the program’s first national ranking in the poll in four years, since checking in at No. 22 in the 2016-17 College Insider Preseason Mid-Major Top-25 Poll released on Oct. 28, 2016. The Saints were amongst others receiving votes in each of the final two polls released last winter, receiving the 39th highest point total nationally with four votes in the last poll, prior to the season being prematurely cut short due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Siena is the only MAAC team to receive votes in the College Insider Preseason Mid-Major Top-25 Poll, garnering 213 points. Perennial national power Gonzaga is the unanimous No. 1 in the first iteration of this year’s poll, having received all 31 first-place votes and the maximum 775 points in the polling.

Now in its 22nd season of existence, the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top-25 features a 31-member voting panel comprised of head coaches spanning the 22 mid-major conferences the polling covers.

Earlier this week, Siena was also ranked second in the Small Conference Top-25 Poll by @low_madness on Twitter, trailing only New Mexico State. The outlet’s polling covers 14 small conferences.

The Saints are looking to build off a breakthrough 2019-20 season in which the program captured its eight MAAC Regular Season Championship and was awarded its sixth MAAC Tournament Title. Siena posted a 20-10 overall record including a 15-5 mark in the MAAC, and ended the season with the nation’s seventh longest active winning streak at 10 straight. The Saints were recently named the unanimous favorite to defend their title according to the MAAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, with Jalen Pickett tabbed the unanimous MAAC Preseason Player of the Year while being joined on the Preseason All-MAAC First Team by teammate and fellow unanimous selection Manny Camper.