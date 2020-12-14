Siena postpones Canisius series

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to a pair of nearly consecutive lengthy pauses following positive COVID-19 test results among the program’s Tier 1 personnel, and with the best interest of student athlete health and well-being paramount, Siena Men’s Basketball’s games vs. Canisius scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19 have been postponed.

Siena Men’s Basketball’s Tier 1 personnel is scheduled to be released from quarantine Monday night at midnight. Siena, Canisius, and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference are reviewing options as to when the games can be rescheduled. The top priority of Siena College throughout this pandemic has been the health and safety of the entire campus community.