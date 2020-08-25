Siena picks up second commitment for 2021 class

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Siena men’s basketball added another recruit to its 2021 class. Jared Billups, a distant cousin of former NBA star Chauncey Billups, made the announcement on social media Monday, five days after informing the Saints’ coaching staff that he’d be joining the program.

Billups said he was choosing between a dozen schools and hadn’t narrowed down his decision before choosing Siena. Ultimately, his relationship with the coaching staff played a big role, as did the basketball culture at the college. Former Siena big man Evan Fisher, who went to the same high school as Billups, offered the winning pitch.

“Because we’re both from McDonogh, it’s not really basketball oriented,” Billups said about his conversation with Fisher. “Football, soccer, lacrosse are the main things. And then when you come to Siena, it’s like basketball is the world. And that’s something I kind of wanted to choose in a school.”

The 6-foot-4 rising senior says he can do anything on the court, and calls himself a defensive-minded versatile player.