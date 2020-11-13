Siena pauses men’s basketball activities

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena Men’s Basketball team has paused all team activities following two positive COVID-19 test results among the program’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of coaches, student athletes, team managers, and staff.

The top priority of Siena College throughout this pandemic has been the health and safety of the entire campus community. In accordance with public health protocols, the Department of Health has been notified. In accordance with New York State guidelines and Siena College protocols, any individuals testing positive are isolated and close contacts to those individuals are quarantined. The Department of Health initiates all contact tracing and will work in cooperation with Siena College, after interviewing the positive individuals, to determine close contacts.

Siena Athletics has continued to adhere to NCAA and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference adopted guidance, as well as local Department of Health protocols.