Siena men’s lacrosse picked sixth in MAAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

BOSTON – The University at Albany men's lacrosse team has been picked third in the America East Preseason Coaches' Poll, the conference announced Monday.

The Great Danes had been picked first in each of the previous seven preseason polls, but finished third in the regular season last year before falling to Vermont in the America East semifinal round.

"Until we prove otherwise I feel we are right where we should be," said head coach Scott Marr. "It presents a challenge for our group and hopefully we rise to the challenge to earn the number one next to our name on May 2."

UAlbany drew 28 total points and garnered one first-place vote. Vermont was picked as a narrow favorite, landing 31 points and two first-place votes, just ahead of defending champion UMBC, who drew 30 points and three first-place votes. 2019 regular-season champion Stony Brook drew 24 points and the final first-place vote.

UAlbany returns two of its six America East All-Conference selections from a season ago. Jakob Patterson was named America East Offensive Player of the year, scoring 25 goals with 32 assists, and Tehoka Nanticoke was named All-Conference first team behind 25 goals with 13 assists.

UAlbany opens the season Saturday, February 15 against Cornell, the first of three-straight home games to kick off the 2020 season.

The America East's regular-season champion will host the conference tournament on April 30 and May 2.