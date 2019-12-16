Siena men’s lacrosse announces 2020 schedule

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Year two of the Liam Gleason era is set to begin in the spring of 2020, as the Green and Gold announced their 2020 schedule on Monday afternoon. The Saints are coming off a 6-7 season and a 3-4 mark in the MAAC last season.

The Saints feature a 14-game, balanced slate of seven home and seven road contests. Siena returns six of the seven non-conference opponents from 2019, and will play a seven game MAAC slate. The standout game on the schedule will come on Tuesday, April 7 when the Saints play host to potential preseason Top 25 program Princeton at Hickey Field. The Tigers and Saints played their first game in program history in 2018, with Princeton taking both matchups.

“I am excited with how our fall went,” said head coach Liam Gleason. “I’m looking forward to a challenging spring schedule this year.”

Siena will begin their 2020 season at home in the friendly confines of Hickey Field on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. against the LIU Sharks, the new addition to the schedule. The Saints and Sharks have never played, and Siena has never faced any member of the LIU affiliated universities. The Green and Gold will also host UMass Lowell (Feb. 22) and Fairfield (Mar. 10) in non-conference home games before the start of conference play.

Siena will return away games this season to three non-conference opponents, beginning with Hobart on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. in Geneva. The Saints fell to Hobart in last season’s season opener in Liam Gleason’s debut as head coach. Siena will also head to NJIT (Feb. 29) and St. John’s (Mar. 7) in consecutive Saturdays. The Saints defeated both programs last season at Hickey Field.

The Green and Gold will also open MAAC play at home, as their first league game will come on Saturday, Mar. 14 in a matchup with the Monmouth Hawks. After that, the Saints will go two on the road at Quinnipiac (Mar. 21) and Detroit Mercy (Mar. 28) before returning home for a pair of games. Their start of April homestand will consist of a matchup with last season’s MAAC Champion Marist at 12 p.m. on Apr. 4 followed by their matchup with Princeton on Apr. 7.

Rounding out the schedule is a pair of road games at Manhattan (Apr. 11) and St. Bonaventure (Apr. 18), each teams the Saints defeated last season as well. Siena’s final home game will come as their final game of the regular season on Saturday, Apr. 25 when they will face Canisius on Senior Day. Siena defeated Canisius last season in Buffalo by a score of 9-8.

Also highlighting the Saints schedule will be a pair of road exhibitions, which features UAlbany on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. It will be the second season in a row with preseason matchups with the Great Danes. Siena’s other matchup will come at Binghamton on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The 2020 MAAC Men’s Lacrosse Championship will take place on Apr. 30 and May 2, with the top four teams in the conference vying for a title in West Long Branch, NJ. The tournament will be hosted by Monmouth University.