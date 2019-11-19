Siena men’s basketball seeking first road win

The 2-2 Siena men’s basketball team is still searching for its first road win of the season. The Saints are 0-2 away from the Times Union Center, though they played #19 Xavier and Ivy League preseason favorite Harvard and weren’t favored to win either game.

Siena’s defense stepped up at Harvard, holding the Crimson to just 59 points in defeat. That side of the court is one of the continued points of emphasis as the Saints continue their current four-game road trip.

“We definitely have to protect the ball a little bit more, and try to get out in transition and run more, and get more points on offense,” said sophomore guard Jalen Pickett. “Defensively, just try to keep them off the three-point line and box out and rebound.”

Don Carey added on. “I think that [defense] is what keeps us in the game. Especially on the road, offense is not always going to be clicking, so I think the defensive aspect is really what we’ve got to lock in on.”

Siena plays at Yale on Wednesday night.