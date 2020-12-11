Siena men’s basketball announces schedule updates

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Men’s Basketball has announced a trio of updates to its schedule. The Saints have added non-conference matchups against Colonial Athletic Association opponents Drexel and Towson, while this weekend’s previously postponed series against Fairfield has been moved to February.

Siena is now scheduled to open its abbreviated non-conference schedule with a trip to Drexel, slated for Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. in Philadelphia. Predicted to finish third according to the 10-team CAA Preseason Poll, the Dragons posted a 14-19 overall record last season including a 6-12 mark in conference action. Drexel is off to a 3-1 start this season, including a pair of wins over MAAC foe Quinnipiac.

Siena and Drexel have met just twice previously, with the programs exchanging home wins during the 1976-77 and 1977-78 seasons. Siena prevailed in an historic 126-115 triple overtime thriller in the most recent meeting between the programs on Feb. 20, 1978 at the Alumni Recreation Center. The 126 points scored by Siena, and the 241 combined points in the game, are both program single-game records.

The Saints are also now slated to welcome Towson to the Capital Region for a non-conference tilt on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. The Tigers were projected to finish fourth in the CAA Preseason Poll, after tallying a 19-13 record including a 12-6 mark in league play last season. Towson is off to an 0-3 start this season.

Siena and Towson have met once previously, with the Green and Gold earning a 64-62 triumph on Jan. 30, 1982 in Maryland.

Siena’s previously postponed conference-opening series scheduled for this weekend at Fairfield has been moved to the MAAC’s designated COVID-19 makeup week in late February. The Saints will now travel to Fairfield for a pair of contests on Friday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 27, with both games slated for 5 p.m. starts.