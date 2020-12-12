Siena falls to Fairfield in season opener

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The last time the Siena women played a game it was almost exactly nine months ago, a blowout loss against Fairfield in the MAAC quarterfinals. On Friday the Saints made their long awaited return to the court falling to those same Stags 68-56.

Junior guard Amari Anthony did not dress for the game as a precaution. According to Siena she was feeling under the weather but all COVID-19 tests this week have been negative. Albany High grad Ahniysha Jackson started in her place scoring six points.

Siena had the lead at halftime thanks to a stellar first half from Isis Young. The grad transfer playing her first game in 645 days scored 13 points in the first 20 minutes giving the Saints a six point advantage.

Fairfield would storm back in the second half pulling ahead late in the third quarter. The Stags shot 57 percent from the field over the final 20 outscoring Siena by 18. These two teams are back at it on Saturday night with another 7 o’clock tip off.