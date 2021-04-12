Siena earns spot in MAAC final with 2-1 win over Rider

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Women’s Soccer’s dream season continues. Predicted to finish eighth according to the MAAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the Saints are now one win from a title. Carrie Krohn scored and dished out the game-winning assist as top-seeded Siena defeated No. 4 Rider 2-1 in the MAAC Semifinals at Hickey Field.

Siena (6-0-1) advances to the MAAC Championship Match for the sixth time in program history, and third time in the past six seasons. The MAAC Regular Season Champion Saints will play in the title match on home turf for the first time ever when they host No. 3 seed Monmouth Friday at Hickey Field on ESPN+. Match time will be set Tuesday. The Hawks advanced to their fifth straight MAAC Championship Match with a 2-0 win at second-seeded Quinnipiac.

Entering play ranked third nationally in assists per match, Siena once again capitalized on some nifty team passing to record both of their goals. Exactly 13 minutes in, Rachel Sullivan sent a long ball down the middle which Emily McNelis touched through to a breaking Krohn for the finish. The Saints added the decisive goal in the 75th minute when, off a goal kick, Annie Bagnall headed the ball forward to a streaking Krohn who won the race to the ball and crossed to Jayanna Monds for the winning score.

Siena out-shot Rider (4-2-2) 8-3 in the opening half, but the Broncs turned up the pressure in the second half, especially following the Saints’ second tally. Niamh Cashin finished a header following a corner in the 80th minute to rally the Broncs back within a goal, but Siena held on to secure its first postseason win over Rider in three tries.

Overall, the Saints held a 13-11 edge in shots while both teams attempted three corners apiece. Leslie Adams stopped three shots for Siena, while Ellie Scianlepore also made three saves for the Broncs who were in the midst of their eighth straight MAAC Tournament appearance. Ten of the last 11 matchups between the Saints and Rider have been decided by one goal or finished in a tie.

Siena and Monmouth are set to meet in the MAAC Championship Match for the second time in three seasons, as the Saints look to avenge their 2018 defeat on the Hawks’ home pitch. Friday pits the conference’s past five MAAC Champions, as Monmouth has claimed the last four titles following Siena’s second championship in 2015.

The Saints and Hawks tied their regular season meeting 1-1 here in Loudonville just nine days ago. McNelis scored for Siena while Jesi Rossman scored for Monmouth which held a 28-7 advantage in shots.