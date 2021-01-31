Siena earns split with Marist

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senior captain Manny Camper posted a double-double with a season-high tying 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead Siena Basketball to a weekend split at Marist with a 63-50 victory Sunday afternoon at McCann Arena. Junior guard Jalen Pickett added all 11 of his points in the second half on a perfect 4-4 shooting in the stanza for the Saints who finished the game on a 16-5 run.

Camper delivered another workmanlike performance, drawing 13 fouls while also achieving a game-high plus-minus of +21 for Siena (8-2, 8-2) who drew even with idle Monmouth for the most MAAC wins. Nick Hopkins chipped in eight points and Kyle Young added an efficient eight points in 10 minutes off the bench for the Saints who have gone 24-6 in their last 30 vs. Marist (9-7, 7-7).

Freshmen reserves Hakim Byrd and Ricardo Wright paced the Red Foxes with nine points apiece.

Siena shook another slow start, as the Saints trailed by as many as seven at 16-9 midway through the first half. But the Saints finished the stanza strong, responding with a 13-4 run highlighted by nine points from Camper, and claimed a 30-27 lead at intermission.

Siena never trailed in the second half, shooting 53% from the field including 5-7 from three, although Marist kept things tight for most of the way. The Red Foxes forged one second half tie at 41-all, and remained as close as two at 47-45 with 7:36 to go.

But the Saints dug deep, reeling off their decisive game-ending 16-5 run over the final 6:46 to secure the series split. Siena got it done on the defensive end, forcing a season-high 16 turnovers while swiping a season-high tying nine steals, to fuel an 18-7 advantage in points off turnovers. The Saints also limited Marist to just 3-16 shooting from distance.

Siena is currently scheduled to return to action Wednesday for a home matchup vs. Canisius at 7 p.m.