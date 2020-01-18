Siena drops opener on Western New York trip

BUFFALO, NY – Malik Johnson shot 8-10 from the field to score a game-high 24 points for Canisius who defeated Siena Basketball 73-63 at the Koessler Athletic Center. Jalen Pickett notched 21 points on 8-14 shooting including a season-high five threes for the Saints who dropped the opener to their annual Western New York swing.

Johnson added seven rebounds and six assists for Canisius (7-10, 2-4) who shot an even 50% from the field including 71% (24-34) on two-point attempts. Jalanni White led three reserves in double figures with 13 points for the Golden Griffins which received 35 points from its bench.

Pickett picked up six rebounds, four assists, and three steals for Siena (7-8, 3-3) who has lost eight of its last 10 in Buffalo. Elijah Burns contributed 13 points on 5-7 shooting and Manny Camper added nine points and eight rebounds for the Saints who entered play leading the MAAC in both scoring and field goal percentage, but were held to 10 points under their season scoring average on just 39% shooting.

Siena opened the game on a 10-4 flurry, but Canisius responded with an 18-4 run to claim a lead they would not relinquish. The Golden Griffins, who shot 55% in the first half including 15-20 from inside the arc, scored the final seven points of the stanza to take a 39-29 lead at the break.

Canisius led by double figures for most of the second half, and by as many as 15 points at 57-42 with 7:08 to go. For the second straight game on the road the Saints battled back late, putting together a 12-2 run to rally as close as 59-54 with 4:05 remaining. However, Canisius scored seven of the next nine points down the stretch to close it out.

Siena concludes both its three-game road trip and its annual Western New York swing Sunday with a 2 p.m. tip-off at Niagara.