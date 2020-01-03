Siena drops MAAC opener to Fairfield

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. – The Siena Saints opened up MAAC play on Thursday night, as they played host to the Fairfield Stags. Hot shooting by Fairfield early sank the Saints, as the Green and Gold fell 65-35 at the ARC.



The Saints were led by a 10 point, eight rebound night from senior Sabrina Piper. Junior Rayshel Brown chipped in with eight rebounds. Sophomore Lala Watts chipped in with seven points, five rebounds, and three blocks.



The Stags were led by a 17-point showing from sophomore Lou Lopez-Senechal. She also added eight rebounds and two steals. Senior Sam Kramer scored 14 points making three shots from distance. Katie Armstrong also finished in double-digits, falling a rebound away from a double-double with 13 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.



Fairfield came out early with a 20-point first quarter on 47 percent shooting. The Stags would put up a 7-0 run over the final 2:30 of the first quarter as they led 20-11 after the first frame. That run continued into the second quarter as it extended to a 14-0 run over a span of 5:40 until Piper snapped the run with a three-pointer. At the half, the Stags would hold a 40-18 lead.



The Saints picked up the shooting coming out of the half, as Piper got going on offense. As a team, Siena would shoot 40 percent from the field but would trail 55-30 going into the fourth. As the fourth quarter unraveled, the Stags kept their energy high and took the win 65-35.



The Green and Gold return to the floor on Saturday, Jan. 4 when they play host to the Quinnipiac Bobcats at the Alumni Recreation Center. Tip off will get things started at 2 p.m.