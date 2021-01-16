Siena breaks record with 16th straight win

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (NEWS10) — Siena Basketball set a new Division I program record with their 16th straight win, and broke the school record with their eighth consecutive road victory, with a 74-72 triumph at Rider. Sophomore guard Jordan King set career-highs with 22 points and six assists for the Saints, who improved to a perfect 6-0 to continue building upon the program’s best start to a season in 35 years.

King, who set a career-high in scoring for the second straight night, shot 6-9 from the field and 4-6 from three for Siena (6-0, 6-0), who also matched the program’s longest overall win streak set during the Truman Administration 71 years ago. Siena, which joined the Division I ranks in 1976-77, also won 16 consecutive games from Feb. 25 – Dec. 28, 1950.

Graduate transfer Nick Hopkins added a Siena career-high 16 points for the Saints who, with their eighth straight road win dating back to last season, broke the previous school record of seven consecutive road victories from Feb. 23, 1985 – Jan. 23, 1986.

Allen Powell scored 18 points on 7-11 shooting including 4-5 from three to lead four double figure scorers for Rider (3-10, 3-7). Dwight Murray, Jr. added 14 points and seven assists for the Broncs who turned the Saints over 18 times.

Siena shot 52% in the first half and finished on a 24-9 run to take a 41-29 lead at the break. King was lights out in the opening stanza, connecting on all five of his field goal attempts including a perfect 3-3 from distance to pace the Saints with 13 points.

Siena extended its advantage to as many as 17 points on another King three to make it 48-31 with 18:04 remaining. But Rider wouldn’t go quietly, as the Broncs turned the Saints over 12 times in the second half to claw their way back in.

Rider responded with 11 unanswered to rally within 48-42 with 12:39 to go. The Broncs got as close as three down the stretch, before Siena made a pair of free throws to make it a seven-point cushion with 43 seconds remaining.

However, Rider finished on an 8-2 flurry and Murray had a look at a transition three to win it at the buzzer, but his shot was just off the mark as the Saints survived the late scare and exhaled to keep the nation’s third longest active win streak intact.

Freshman Colin Golson, Jr. concluded a solid debut weekend with 14 points off the bench, while senior captain Manny Camper (13) and junior forward Jackson Stormo (10) added double digit rebound efforts for Siena who has won nine of their last 12 vs. the Broncs.

Reserve Jeremiah Pope scored all 12 of his points in the second half, and Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson rounded out Rider’s double figure scorers with 12 points of his own.

The Saints will look to secure the program’s record 17th straight win Friday when they host Saint Peter’s at the ARC. The game will be televised nationally on ESPNU at 7 p.m.