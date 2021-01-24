Siena bounces back with grind-it-out win over Saint Peter’s

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A night after their program record-tying 16-game win streak was snapped, Siena Basketball enacted a measure of revenge with a gritty 47-40 victory over Saint Peter’s at the Alumni Recreation Center. The 40 points allowed were just one shy of the school’s Division I record, while the Saints’ 26.8% field goal percentage defense was the program’s best mark in five years.

Senior captain Manny Camper posted a workmanlike 12-point, 13-rebound double-double for Siena (7-1, 7-1) which scored its fewest points in a win in 56 years, since a 47-46 overtime triumph over SUNY Cortland on Jan. 9, 1965. Sophomore guard Jordan King added 12 points – none bigger than the go-ahead basket with a minute remaining – for the Saints who secured a series split with Saint Peter’s (7-6, 4-4) for the sixth straight year.

Daryl Banks III was the high scorer for the Peacocks, albeit with just nine points on an abysmal 3-16 shooting. The nation’s leading shot blocker KC Ndefo posted seven more rejections to go along with seven points and eight rebounds.

Siena suffocated Saint Peter’s throughout in posting the program’s best field goal percentage defense performance since holding Arkansas-Pine Bluff to just 26.4% shooting on Nov. 23, 2016 at the Times Union Center.

In a defensive stalemate throughout, both teams failed to crack 30% shooting while committing 10 turnovers apiece in playing to an 18-all draw at the half.

In a tight contest throughout which featured six ties and six lead changes, Siena broke the final tie by scoring the last seven points over the final 61 seconds. King put the Saints in front for good with a clutch, shot-clock beating floater, while junior forward Jackson Stormo sealed the victory with a reserve layup with 19 seconds remaining to push the lead to four.

Siena held the Peacocks without a field goal over the final 10:13, forcing Saint Peter’s to miss its final 15 shots in a lock-down defensive effort. The 87 combined points scored were the fewest in a Siena contest in 57 years, dating back to a 52-32 (84 combined points) setback at Iona on Jan. 25, 1964.

Junior guard Jalen Pickett finished with 11 points and five assists in his second game back from injury, while Stormo added nine points and seven rebounds in his first start for the Saints who emerged victorious despite shooting just 33% from the field including only 4-17 (24%) from deep.

Siena is slated to return to action next Friday and Saturday when they head west to battle Niagara. Game time both days is scheduled for 4 p.m.