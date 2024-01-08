SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some local students had the chance to see what it’s like to be a Division I college athlete. The Siena men’s and women’s basketball teams stopped by the Oneida and Central Park Middle Schools in Schenectady and Latham Ridge Elementary School in Latham on Monday as part of the Adopt-a-School program.

The players met with students and organized drills and games for them. The goal is to teach the students about the importance of hard work and dedication.

“They’re seeing what it takes,” Trisha Little, 7th Grade Spanish teacher in Schenectady CSD, said. “They’re talking to Division I athletes and seeing what it takes to become a Division I athlete and all the work that goes in both academically and athletically.”

More than 1,000 students will also have a chance to see the players in action. The Siena women’s team is hosting its annual Kids Day on Thursday, Jan. 11 when they host Niagara University.