ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena College Men’s and Women’s basketball programs are helping fight hunger in the Capital Region.

During the men’s and women’s games this weekend, anyone who brings three non-perishable food items or personal hygiene products will receive a voucher for buy one get one free tickets to the game.

The men’s game takes place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan 5 at MVP Arena. The women’s game takes place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 at the UHY Center.

The first 100 fans who donate will also receive a $5 gift card to Dunkin’.