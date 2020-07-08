Siena basketball coaches help launch Coaches 4 Change

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Coaches 4 Change (C4C) is an organization that is founded by college basketball coaches who are dedicated to help their student-athletes, their campus, and their communities. The mission of C4C is to provide a platform that engages, educates, empowers, and evolves the collegiate student-athlete on issues of social injustices, systemic racism, and the power of voting in the endless pursuit of equality.

“I am excited to work side by side with such a diverse and talented group of men from across the country,” said Siena Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello. “Our mission to help raise awareness to social injustices and systematic racism must be an ongoing discussion. Coaches 4 Change will allow us to have a voice and a vehicle to foster change and help us grow as coaches but more importantly as leaders.”

“I am honored and proud to be a member of Coaches 4 Change,” noted Siena Basketball Assistant Coach Antoni Wyche. “C4C is a platform used to engage, educate, and empower our student- athletes allowing them to make lasting change in our society’s battle against systemic racism and social injustices.”

“I’m honored to work beside such a tremendous group of individuals with the goal of raising awareness towards social injustices and systematic racism,” explained Siena Basketball Special Assistant to the Head Coach Matt Miner. “It is not acceptable to stay quiet and I believe this group will use our platform as college coaches to create everlasting change.”

The 4 Pillars of C4C are to:

ENGAGE our fellow coaches & student-athletes within our campus & local communities. To raise awareness and involvement in the endless pursuit for equality through voter registration.

EDUCATE our fellow coaches & student athletes with historical information pertaining to systemic racism, social injustices, police brutality, and significant events that have shaped our country.

EMPOWER our fellow coaches & student-athletes to inspire change through the power of voting.

EVOLVE the minds of our fellow coaches & student-athletes to help foster positive changes within their collegiate and local communities surrounding the issues of racism & social injustice.

Our pillars will serve as the 4 foundational elements that will guide our endless pursuit of EQUALITY . For more information, please visit www.coaches4change.org or on social media @Coaches4Change.

The C4C committee include (in alphabetical order by first name):

Adam Hood (UTSA | C-USA), Alex Mumphard (Cornell | IVY) Alvin Brooks III (Baylor | Big XII), Amir Abdur-Rahim (Kennesaw St. | ASUN), Andy Farrell (Dayton | A10), Anthony Goins (Clemson | ACC), Antoni Wyche (Siena | MAAC), Antonio Reynolds-Dean (Clemson | ACC), Bobby Steinburg (Kent State | MAC), Brandon Chambers (Texas Southern | SWAC), Brian Earl (Cornell | Ivy), Brian Eskildsen (Harvard | Ivy), Brian Merritt (Morgan St. | MEAC), Carmen Maciariello (Siena | MAAC), Cliff Warren (Georgia St. | Sun Belt), Cody Toppert (Memphis | AAC), Curtis Wilson (Boston Univ. | Patriot), Darris Nichols (Florida | SEC), Dedrique Taylor (Cal St. Fullerton | Big West), DeMarlo Slocum (UNLV | Mountain West), Donovan Williams (Longwood | Big South), Eric Haut (Northern Kentucky | Horizon), Gerry McNamara (Syracuse | ACC), Hamlet Tibbs (Vermont | America East), Josh Sash (NDSU | Summit League), Kareem Richardson (Indiana St. | MVC), Kyle Steinway (Sacred Heart | NEC), Louis Orr (Georgetown | Big East), Lucas McKay (UMKC | Summit League), Marcus King (Tennessee Tech | OVC), Martin Bahar (San Diego | WCC), Matt Miner (Siena | MAAC), Mike Mennenga (Oregon | Pac 12), Omar Lowery (Butler | Big East), Russ Willemsen (Tenn. St. | OVC), Rasheen Davis, Rob O’Driscoll (Drexel | CAA), Ryan Devlin (George Washington | A10), Ryan Pedon (Ohio State | Big 10), Terrence Rencher (Creighton | Big East), Tommy Strine (Lamar | Southland), Trey Montgomery (Penn. | Ivy) , and Vince Walden (Texas A&M | SEC).