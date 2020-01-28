Siena basketball adds Rhode Island transfer Dana Tate, Jr.

LOUDONVILLE, NY – The Siena Men's Lacrosse team opens their season in just over a week, and has been picked to finish sixth in the MAAC Preseason Coaches' Poll. Additionally, senior defender Jack Drillock was also selected to the Preseason All-MAAC Team.

Drillock earns his first preseason honor, after earning career-highs in ground balls (27) and caused turnovers (30) just one season ago. Drillock, along with fellow classmate and senior Dylan Pantalone, will captain the Saints this season.

The Saints brought home the sixth spot in the poll for the second straight season, totaling up 26 points. The Green and Gold finished with a 6-7 overall record, including a 3-4 overall record in the MAAC just one season ago in Gleason's first season at the helm.

Leading the way in the coaches' poll is the 2019 MAAC Champion Marist, who brought home 63 points and seven first place votes. The Red Foxes defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the MAAC Championship last season. The Bobcats would be picked third in the poll this season with 42 total points, with Detroit Mercy sandwiched in between the two programs in second with 49 points and a first-place vote.

Canisius and Monmouth would come in fourth and fifth ahead of the Saints, as the Golden Griffins corralled 41 total points, and the Hawks snagged 37 total points. After the Saints in seventh and eighth would be Manhattan with 22 points, and St. Bonaventure bringing in the last spot with eight points.

Siena opens their season on Saturday, Feb. 8 when they play host to LIU at Hickey Field. The opening faceoff for the game will get things started at 1 p.m.