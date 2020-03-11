Siena athletics taking precautions amidst coronavirus outbreak

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena College announced today the decision to extend its spring recess by one week to better monitor and evaluate the progress of the coronavirus outbreak. In compliance with campus-wide safety precautions that are being taken, in-season Siena Athletics programs will continue to play as scheduled, however spectators will not be permitted to attend any home games on the Siena College campus from Thursday, Mar. 12 through Sunday, Mar. 29.

The College is currently on its scheduled recess of Mar. 9-13, and this break will be extended through the week of Mar. 16-20 for students only. Campus offices will remain open during this time. Siena students, their families and the entire campus community were notified of the decision via e-mail this morning.

“With students and community members traveling nationally and internationally over spring break, there is a heightened risk of exposure to the coronavirus,” said Margaret E. Madden, Ph.D., interim president. “The health and safety of our students and the entire campus community is of utmost importance. We took this initiative because New York is one of the most highly impacted states in this ongoing health crisis, and because this virus is spreading so rapidly, and the full extent of its severity remains unknown.”

All Siena Athletics programs which are currently in their traditional seasons will be allowed to have their athletes on campus to live, practice and play games both home and away at this point in time. Those teams are: baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, men’s outdoor track, women’s outdoor track, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, and water polo. If a student athlete on any of the teams listed above does not want to stay on campus or compete because of concerns related to COVID 19, they cannot be compelled to do so. All other athletic programs will be subject to the protocol outlined in the campus announcement.

In regards to home contests, the College has cancelled or postponed any event that involves more than 50 participants. Siena Athletics programs will be allowed to play their games, but spectators will not be allowed to attend any home games on the Siena College campus between the dates of Mar. 12-29. The only people allowed to attend games outside of the teams and coaching staffs will be essential personnel such as department support staff (e.g. trainers, communications, personnel, facility staff) and game officials. Media wishing to cover any events are kindly asked to contact the Siena College Marketing and Communications Office in advance to receive clearance.

Siena Athletics is also encouraging fans who were planning to attend today’s women’s lacrosse home game vs. UAlbany at 3 p.m. at Hickey Field to not attend. The game will be broadcast live on Siena Athletics’ twitter page @SienaSaints.