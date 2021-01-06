Siena announces schedule changes

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to COVID-19 related pauses amongst several MAAC teams, the Siena Men’s Basketball schedule has been adjusted. The Saints, who were initially slated to host Canisius Friday and Saturday, will instead now travel to take on Fairfield Saturday and Sunday.

The Siena-Canisius series was postponed following a positive COVID-19 test result among a “Tier 1” member of the Canisius Men’s Basketball program.

The Saints will now take on Fairfield Saturday and Sunday at Alumni Hall in Fairfield, Connecticut, with both matchups scheduled to tip at 4 p.m. Saturday’s tilt will be broadcast on ESPN+, while Sunday’s game will air on ESPN3.

Meanwhile, the Canisius series has been rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 27, with Siena still serving as the host. Game times will be set at a later date.