Siena and UAlbany matchup postponed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s basketball game scheduled for December 23 against Siena at SEFCU Arena has been postponed.

The Saints announced a positive test Monday afternoon in their Tier 1 personnel group and subsequently paused team activities, affecting their games into next week, including against UAlbany.

The Great Danes will look to schedule a new opponent in Siena’s place.

