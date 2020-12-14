Siena and UAlbany matchup postponed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s basketball game scheduled for December 23 against Siena at SEFCU Arena has been postponed.
The Saints announced a positive test Monday afternoon in their Tier 1 personnel group and subsequently paused team activities, affecting their games into next week, including against UAlbany.
The Great Danes will look to schedule a new opponent in Siena’s place.
