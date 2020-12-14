Siena and UAlbany matchup postponed

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, the office of the President at Columbia-Greene Community College announced that spring classes will begin one week later than usual. The school says it's following SUNY guidelines to promote a safe and healthy environment amid the pandemic.

Once the spring semester commences on January 25, the community will be almost completely off-campus. The schools says that classes will be online or remote, with some exceptions for "kinetic" classes requiring hands on instruction in medical, art, technology, construction and cybersecurity courses.