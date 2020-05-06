Latest News

Siena adds Harrison Curry

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena filled one of the last remaining holes on the roster headed into next season. The Saints received a commitment from graduate transfer Harrison Curry. He is listed at 6’7 230 pounds and is expected to help the team replace Elijah Burns.

Curry comes to the Saints from Detroit Mercy where he spent two seasons but only played in one. He averaged 7.8 PPG and 4.6 RPG in 2018-2019.

Siena has now filled all of its scholarships ahead of 2020-2021, that is including the return of Manny Camper who decided to test the NBA Draft waters this spring.

