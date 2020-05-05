Siekierski is selected in MLL Draft

ALBANY, N.Y. – Nate Siekierski , a senior goalkeeper for the University at Albany men’s lacrosse team, was selected 41st overall in the Major League Lacrosse Collegiate Draft, held Monday, May 4.



Monday’s draft was conducted virtually, with the selections announced on the MLL’s social media accounts.



The Parker, Colo., native was picked by the Denver Outlaws in the seventh round. With Siekierski’s selection, UAlbany has had a student-athlete selected in 13 of the last 14 MLL Drafts.



In the 2019 draft, midfielder Sean Eccles was picked 11th overall by the Florida Launch.



Siekierski started all five games for the Great Danes in the 2020 season before the NCAA and its member conferences and institutions cancelled spring sports due to the spread of COVID-19. In those five games, Siekierski went 2-3 with a 15.40 goals-against average and a .432 save percentage. For his UAlbany career, spanning 23 appearances, Siekierski allowed 12.65 goals per game with a save percentage of .494.



In 2019, the Outlaws went 9-7 overall, tied for the second-best record in the league behind the Chesapeake Bayhawks, before falling in overtime to the Bayhawks in the MLL title game 10-9.



Siekierski joins a draft class of nine players selected by the outlaws, including fellow America East goalkeeper Nick Washuta from Vermont.