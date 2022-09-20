CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two of the premier boys soccer teams in section two squared off Tuesday night. The Shenendehowa Plainsmen welcomed in the Averill Park Warriors, looking to stay undefeated on the year with a win on senior night.

Shen head coach Jonathan Bain’s unit did just that, blanking the Warriors 3-0 behind a fittingly efficacious collective performance by the Plainsmen seniors.

After a defensive battle for much of the first half, Shen senior defender Matthew Gleason scored on a header in the 34th minute off a corner kick from senior forward Conor Brown, giving the Plainsmen an early 1-0 edge that they would take into halftime.

Shen ramped up its’ offensive production in the second half, scoring not even nine minutes into the half courtesy of a Brown header, pushing the Plainsmen advantage to two goals.

But it wasn’t just the upperclassmen who showed up for Shen Tuesday night; nearly seven minutes after Brown’s header, sophomore forward Tanner Rock buried an unassisted goal that deflected off Averill Park’s goalkeeper, but still found the back of the net. Shen led 3-0 at that point.

That would prove to be the final score, as the Plainsmen shut out the Warriors, improving to 5-0 on the year. Despite the loss, Averill Park still owns one of the top records in the Suburban Council conference at 4-2-1.

Shen hits the road Thursday to battle Colonie Central. Averill Park returns home Saturday for its’ next game with Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake.