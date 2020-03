ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany men's lacrosse head coach Scott Marr said he woke up angry and disappointed Wednesday morning, following a game at #15 UMass that he felt the Great Danes should have won. He said his team shot itself in the foot, pointing to a number of areas they need to clean up ahead of their matchup with #7 Maryland this weekend.

He listed the early turnovers, the failed clears, and the lack of production by the man-up unit as some reasons why UAlbany lost the game 17-12. The Great Danes scored 12 goals in the game, but with the same six offensive players on the field during man-up situations, they were shut out 0-7.