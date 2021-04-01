Shenendehowa rolls in the snow 46-7

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — As the snow fell on Brent T. Steuerwald Stadium, the Shenendehowa (2-1) football team handed CBA (2-1) its first loss of the season 46-7.

With turnovers and special teams, the Plainsmen offense was gifted great field position several times in the first quarter, and took advantage with short touchdown runs from Kyle Acker and Brody Vincenzi.

Acker finished the game with three touchdowns. Shenendehowa will round out the regular season against Bethlehem next week, while CBA gets Guilderland.