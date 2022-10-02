CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two of the premiere girls soccer teams in section two’s Suburban Council Conference squared off Saturday afternoon. Shenendehowa responded from a loss Thursday to take down a previously undefeated Columbia squad 3-1.

The Blue Devils came into Clifton Park, N.Y., boasting an 8-0-1 record, and were ranked fourth in the state in class A. The Plainsmen sat eighth in the latest New York State Writers Association top-25 poll in class AA prior to Thursday’s 3-2 defeat at the hands of Shaker.

Only one goal was scored in the first half, and it came at the 32:18 mark courtesy of Shen junior forward Emily Baumes off a feed from sophomore midfielder/forward Julia DiRaddo.

Columbia would respond, though, in the second half. Sophomore midfielder Kennedy Ring drove a left-footed shot past Shen goalkeeper Eva Pflomm, knotting the game up at one goal a piece.

But the Plainsmen offense was just too much for Columbia to handle late. Off a corner kick, junior forward Ella McDonald chipped a shot in from just outside the goal to reclaim the lead at 2-1 Shen.

Then, with 7:31 to play in the second half, McDonald buried the dagger, sneaking a shot past the Blue Devils’ goalkeeper for her second goal of the game, which secured the 3-1 Shen victory.

The Plainsmen (7-2) knock Columbia from the unbeaten ranks, and will look to carry that momentum into their next game Monday against Niskayuna. Columbia (8-1-1) will have a chance to bounce back Thursday against Ballston Spa.