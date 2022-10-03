NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two state-ranked Suburban Council Conference girls soccer teams battled it out on the pitch Monday night. No. 8-ranked Shenendehowa took down No. 26 Niskayuna 2-1 on the Silver Warriors’ home field.

The Plainsmen are coming off a 3-1 win against Columbia and were looking to carry the momentum into Monday’s matchup against the Silver Warriors. Ava Mauriello scored the first goal of the game to put Nisky up 1-0, but Shen was right on their heels.

Julia DiRaddo netted a goal to tie the game as they went into the break. They would carry that momentum into the second half with a goal from Ella McDonald that put the Plainsmen up 2-1. That would be all they needed Tuesday evening because their goalie Eva Pflomm tallied eight saves on the day that stifled the Silver Warriors hopes of a second half come back.