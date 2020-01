TROY, NY – The Houston Astros announced their 2020 minor league coaching staffs on Tuesday, and have assigned Wladimir Sutil to serve as the next ValleyCats manager. John Kovalik returns for his second year as pitching coach, and Ernesto Irizarry joins the staffas hitting coach. Tanner Lubbach will serve as development coach with Roman Rendon (athletic trainer) and Josh Peterson (strength coach) rounding out the staff. Sutil will become the first former ValleyCats player to manage the team and takes over forOzney Guillen, who is no longer with the Astros organization.

Wladimir Sutil played 59 games for Tri-City in 2005. The infielder batted .325 with 13 stolen bases, and received New York-Penn League Midseason All-Star Honors that year. Sutil played professionally for ten seasons, including the first eight of his career in the Astros system. The 2020 season will be his seventh working for the Astros in player development. Sutil spent the last three seasons as the manager of the GCL Astros in the Gulf Coast League, where he compiled a combined record of 79-81.