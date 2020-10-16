Shen takes down Shaker to stay unbeaten

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a battle of unbeatens Shenendehowa beat Shaker 2-1 to improve to 3-0 this season.

Darien Espinal put the Plainsmen in front with a goal midway through the first half, Daniel Mattox responded for the Blue Bison two minutes later to tie the game at 1.

At the end of the half Owen Brignati sent a cross into the box, Sahil Arora would find the back of the net with a beautiful volley to put Shen up 2-1. That would turn out to be the game winning goal as the Plainsmen locked up defensively in the second half. Brignati assisted on both goals for Shen.

Shen plays Albany on Friday while Shaker is at Niskayuna on Saturday.

