SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a rematch of last year’s Class AA Sectional final Shen beat Saratoga 65-53. Meghan Huerter led the Plainsmen with 22 points, 18 of those came from beyond the arc.

She was one of four Shen players in double figures. Natasha Chudy led the Blue Streaks with a game high 29 points. This was the only regular season matchup on the schedule for these two teams.