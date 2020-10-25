Shen takes down Guilderland in sectional final rematch

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a rematch of the 2019 Class A sectional final Shen avenged last year’s overtime loss with a 3-0 win over Guilderland.

The Plainsmen opened up a two goal lead in the first half thanks to Rachel Sterle and Kendall Eggleston, Sterle had a hand in both tallies with an assist to Eggleston on the second goal. Junior Molly Miller scored her first varsity goal late in the third quarter to add to the advantage.

Shenendehowa is now 5-1 on the season while Guilderland falls to 3-2, both teams’ next opponent is unbeaten Burnt Hills.

