Shen relishing opportunity to play this season

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The defending Class AA sectional champions were out on the field Friday preparing for the season. The Plainsmen return nine starters from the 2019 title team including quarterback Brody Vincenzi.

They open the four game regular season against Shaker next Friday. Head Coach Brian Clawson said his team was embracing the opportunity to play,

“it means the world to the players it means the world to the coaches I know the whole community is really excited we’re going to have a football season so the energy that we feel from the players at practice is absolutely phenomenal.”