CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa football is having Deja vu, but they’re hoping for a different ending. Last year, the Plainsmen beat Shaker in the Class AA semifinal, but lost to CBA in the Super Bowl. Last week, they beat Shaker, and guess who’s up next? CBA in our 1st & 10 Game of the Week.

Shenendehowa, CBA, and Saratoga Springs are the only Class AA teams without a league loss, so this game is big for seeding. Shen is riding high after a huge overtime win over Shaker, but they know another challenge looms large Friday night. The Plainsmen have hit the reset button. “It was an exhilarating win for our program especially winning it in overtime,” said head coach Brian Clawson. “I think that having that 24 hours to enjoy the win before we come in on Sunday and start watching the film and preparing for CBA, that’s where it’s at.”

The players haven’t forgotten last year’s Super Bowl loss. “Well just like Shaker, CBA is always a great team,” said senior running back and defensive back Henry Picard. “Last year they beat us in the championship, so of course there’s a little more motivation this year but just like last week it’s going to be a close game. It’s going to be intense. I’m excited, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

We’ll have highlights and reaction from our Game of the Week and more from around Section 2 Friday night on 1st & 10 at 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM.