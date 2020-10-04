Shen opens season with win over Guilderland

GUIDLERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the Suburban Council opener for both schools Shen beat Guilderland 1-0 to start the year off with a win.

After hitting the post multiple times the Plainsmen finally broke through in the first half as Ava Caputo put a cross from Maggie Partlow into the back of the net.

From there the Shen defense held the Lady Dutch scoreless to complete the shutout.

