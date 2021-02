Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose threw a scare into undefeated St. Thomas Aquinas before falling 97-92 in its season-opener this afternoon inside the Daniel P. Nolan Gymnasium.

The Golden Knights (0-1) shot 56.1 percent (32-for-57) from the floor, but the Spartans (4-0), who are ranked #11 in this week’s NABC Division II National Coaches Poll, generated 20 more field goal attempts (77-57) and canned 51.9 percent (11-15) of their looks from the arc.