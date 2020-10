LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa beat Shaker 3-1 on Friday to improve to 2-0 this season. Nicolette Morlock, Lauren Shanahan and Kendall Eggleston registered goals for the Lady Plainsmen.

Shen scored the first two goals of the game before Keara Papa cut the lead to one for the Blue Bison. Kendall Eggleston put the game on ice in the fourth quarter with Shen’s third goal of the day.

Shen takes on Niskayuna next Saturday.