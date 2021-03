CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa beat Saratoga 4-1 in the semifinals behind a stellar 32 save effort in net from senior Leo Coons. The Plainsmen advance to the Section 2 final on Saturday where they will play Adirondack at 7pm.

The game was tied at one until the second period when Justin Mayo broke the tie with the go ahead goal. Shen added two more in the third period to clinch the victory.