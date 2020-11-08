Shen girls have no problem finding the back of the net at Saratoga

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Shenendehowa visited Saratoga Springs Saturday morning looking for goals and they found plenty.

Georgia Greene and Ella McDonald were responsible for a pair of Shen’s four first half goals as the Plainsmen went on to win 9-1 over Saratoga Springs Saturday afternoon.

Next up for Shen is a road game at Niskayuna on Wednesday.

