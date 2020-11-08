Shen girls have no problem finding the back of the net at Saratoga

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Shenendehowa visited Saratoga Springs Saturday morning looking for goals and they found plenty.
Georgia Greene and Ella McDonald were responsible for a pair of Shen’s four first half goals as the Plainsmen went on to win 9-1 over Saratoga Springs Saturday afternoon.
Next up for Shen is a road game at Niskayuna on Wednesday.
More Sports News
- Fields throws 5 TDs passes, No. 3 Ohio State beats Rutgers
- Trask, Florida upend Georgia 44-28 in ‘Cocktail Party’
- No. 14 Oklahoma State holds off Kansas State, 20-18
- Cowboys’ Gilbert appears set for 1st NFL start vs. Steelers
- Barbir’s FG gives No. 25 Liberty 38-35 win over Hokies